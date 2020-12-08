Local expert weighs in on Fort Hood report findings after 25 soldiers die there this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sweeping changes at Fort Hood are coming as the Army announced Tuesday it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers there.

This comes after an in-depth investigation into the disappearance and death of Vanessa Guillen who was stationed there earlier this year, along with 24 other soldiers who died while stationed at the base from various causes.

Retired Army Brigadier General and professor of the practice in the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Policy Kim Field joined us on First News at Four to take a deeper look into this issue and what this means for future servicemen and women.

Across the military, Field says a great strength of the U.S. military is they give a lot of power and authority down to subordinate units that creates a culture of innovation and empowers young leaders.

“Sometimes it takes something horrific to get the attention beyond normal reporting of problems on a base that is removed,” Field said.

As a former member of the military, we asked Field if she’s concerned about the high number of soldiers who died at Fort Hood this year and what seems to be the lack of leadership on this base.

“It is absolutely inexcusable,” Field said.

The Armed Forces Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program, known as SHARP, exists so the Army can prevent sexual harassment and sexual assaults before they occur. Field says she believes the Army and Department of Defense will take another hard look at the efficacy of the existing programs.

“This is not just a matter of sexual harassment and assault, this is also a matter of command climate,” Field said.

Field says we can expect Congress to take the authority out of the military’s hands to address sexual harassment and assault and do it themselves.

“The military is loathed to do that, and that is because the military and the Army in this case is a profession and a profession self-polices,” Field said. “It’s a slippery slope to take things out of the hands of the chain of command.”

To watch the full interview with Kim Field, click on the video player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.