Local neighborhood decorates homes in blue Christmas lights as tribute to police and first responders

By Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The homes in the Lakeside Village neighborhood is paying tribute to police and first responders with their Christmas decorations this season.

Almost all the homes inside the gated community are dressed up exclusively in blue Christmas lights to show their support for the men and women who protect and serve the community.

“We thought that they didn’t receive as much support as maybe they should have this year,” Lakeside Village Homeowners Association President Dusty Milanes said. “We wanted to embrace it and let them know how much we appreciate and care about them and their families.”

Some of the homeowners say they started preparing their light displays as early as October. Milanes says the support for the theme throughout the neighborhood was overwhelming.

“2020′s been a struggle for us and many others,” Milanes said. “We realize that on a daily basis, our blue, our police department, put themselves between us and harms way practically every day with practically every call they make. They never know what they’re walking into.”

Milanes says she spoke with a member of the College Station Police Department to tell them what their neighborhood decided to do for them this year. She says that member responded by telling her that now they knew why they had such a hard time finding blue lights to decorate their own station this year.

