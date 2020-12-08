Look up in the night sky to spot the International Space Station!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday afternoon brought beautiful weather to the Brazos Valley. With clear skies on hand as we head into the evening hours, Tuesday night’s weather will bring a great opportunity to head outside and look for the International Space Station!

According to NASA, the ISS will be visible in Bryan for about three minutes around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday evening. It will appear about 10 degrees above the NW horizon and disappear around 47 degrees above the WSW horizon. Click here to find exact viewing times and locations for your specific area.

After the sun sets, temperatures will be on their way down near the 60 degree mark by 7 p.m. Take the extra layer with you as it will be a little chilly for Tuesday evening plans outdoors.

If you can’t get out to see the ISS tonight, check out a few additional times to spot the station through the remainder of the week below:

Date Time Minutes Visible Maximum Height Above Horizon Appears Disappears Tuesday, Dec. 8 7:10 p.m. 3 min 47 degrees 10 degrees above NW 47 degrees above WSW Wednesday, Dec. 9 6:23 p.m. 6 min 78 degrees 11 degrees above NW 11 degrees above SE Thursday, Dec. 10 7:15 p.m. 1 min 12 degrees 12 degrees above SW 10 degrees above SSW Friday, Dec. 11 6:28 p.m. 2 min 23 degrees 23 degrees above SW 10 degrees above S

(Table information courtesy of NASA)

Click here to get an idea of where you can find the ISS in the sky from your backyard!

