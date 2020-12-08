Advertisement

Look up in the night sky to spot the International Space Station!

Clear skies through Tuesday evening will provide good viewing conditions.
Head outside Tuesday night and look above the NW horizon to spot the International Space Station.
Head outside Tuesday night and look above the NW horizon to spot the International Space Station.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday afternoon brought beautiful weather to the Brazos Valley. With clear skies on hand as we head into the evening hours, Tuesday night’s weather will bring a great opportunity to head outside and look for the International Space Station!

According to NASA, the ISS will be visible in Bryan for about three minutes around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday evening. It will appear about 10 degrees above the NW horizon and disappear around 47 degrees above the WSW horizon. Click here to find exact viewing times and locations for your specific area.

After the sun sets, temperatures will be on their way down near the 60 degree mark by 7 p.m. Take the extra layer with you as it will be a little chilly for Tuesday evening plans outdoors.

If you can’t get out to see the ISS tonight, check out a few additional times to spot the station through the remainder of the week below:

DateTimeMinutes VisibleMaximum Height Above HorizonAppearsDisappears
Tuesday, Dec. 87:10 p.m.3 min47 degrees10 degrees above NW47 degrees above WSW
Wednesday, Dec. 96:23 p.m.6 min78 degrees11 degrees above NW11 degrees above SE
Thursday, Dec. 107:15 p.m.1 min12 degrees12 degrees above SW10 degrees above SSW
Friday, Dec. 116:28 p.m.2 min23 degrees23 degrees above SW10 degrees above S

(Table information courtesy of NASA)

Click here to get an idea of where you can find the ISS in the sky from your backyard!

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Anderson
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in Normangee murder investigation
Edgar Saenz Jr, 20
Break in suspect beaten up during home invasion
Hayden Martinez, 25, of Iola was killed in the crash.
DPS says alcohol likely a factor in deadly weekend crash
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
College Station hospital included in Phase I of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M
Texas A&M - Ole Miss football game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Hundreds of gifts were organized today for area nursing homes.
Brazos Valley Council of Governments works on hundreds of Christmas gifts for seniors
The Queen Theatre near downtown on June 15, 2020 in Bryan.
City of Bryan now owner of Queen Theatre
Madeen Maredia will have to serve ten years of probation and more than 60 days in jail after...
College Station man sentenced to jail after high speed fatality crash three years ago
Local expert weighs in on Fort Hood report findings after 25 soldiers die there this year
Local expert weighs in on Fort Hood report findings after 25 soldiers die there this year