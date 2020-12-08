Look up in the night sky to spot the International Space Station!
Clear skies through Tuesday evening will provide good viewing conditions.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday afternoon brought beautiful weather to the Brazos Valley. With clear skies on hand as we head into the evening hours, Tuesday night’s weather will bring a great opportunity to head outside and look for the International Space Station!
According to NASA, the ISS will be visible in Bryan for about three minutes around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday evening. It will appear about 10 degrees above the NW horizon and disappear around 47 degrees above the WSW horizon. Click here to find exact viewing times and locations for your specific area.
After the sun sets, temperatures will be on their way down near the 60 degree mark by 7 p.m. Take the extra layer with you as it will be a little chilly for Tuesday evening plans outdoors.
If you can’t get out to see the ISS tonight, check out a few additional times to spot the station through the remainder of the week below:
|Date
|Time
|Minutes Visible
|Maximum Height Above Horizon
|Appears
|Disappears
|Tuesday, Dec. 8
|7:10 p.m.
|3 min
|47 degrees
|10 degrees above NW
|47 degrees above WSW
|Wednesday, Dec. 9
|6:23 p.m.
|6 min
|78 degrees
|11 degrees above NW
|11 degrees above SE
|Thursday, Dec. 10
|7:15 p.m.
|1 min
|12 degrees
|12 degrees above SW
|10 degrees above SSW
|Friday, Dec. 11
|6:28 p.m.
|2 min
|23 degrees
|23 degrees above SW
|10 degrees above S
(Table information courtesy of NASA)
Click here to get an idea of where you can find the ISS in the sky from your backyard!
