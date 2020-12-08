Advertisement

SEC Tip Times and TV Networks Announced

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – All 18 of Texas A&M men’s basketball’s conference games will air nationally on the ESPN family of networks, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

Four of the Aggies’ SEC contests are set to air on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU along with the Maroon & White’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup at Kansas State on Jan. 30. The remaining 14 games can be seen on SEC Network.

In Texas A&M’s SEC home-opener, the Aggies square off against Auburn on Jan. 2 with a 7:30 p.m. tip on SEC Network.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

2020-21 SEC Schedule

Date                                                           Opponent                                  Network                                   Time (CT)

Tuesday, December 29                       at LSU                                          SEC Network                          6:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 2                              Auburn                                       SEC Network                          7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 6                        at South Carolina                     ESPN2/U                                  8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 9                              Tennessee                                 ESPN/2                                      1/6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 13                     at Mississippi State                SEC Network                          8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 16                            Missouri                                     SEC Network                          12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 20                     at Vanderbilt                            ESPNU                                       6:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 23                            at Ole Miss                                SEC Network                          2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 26                             LSU                                               SEC Network                          8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 30                            at Kansas State                        ESPN/2/U                                TBD

Wednesday, February 3                     Vanderbilt                                 SEC Network                          7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 6                           at Arkansas                               SEC Network                          5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 10                   Georgia                                       SEC Network                          6:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 13                         at Florida                                    SEC Network                          7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 17                   Alabama                                     SEC Network                          8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 20                         Arkansas                                    SEC Network                          7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 23                          at Kentucky                               ESPN/2                                      6:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 27                         at Missouri                                SEC Network                          5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3                          Mississippi State                     SEC Network                          7:30 p.m.

