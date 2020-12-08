SEC Tip Times and TV Networks Announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – All 18 of Texas A&M men’s basketball’s conference games will air nationally on the ESPN family of networks, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

Four of the Aggies’ SEC contests are set to air on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU along with the Maroon & White’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup at Kansas State on Jan. 30. The remaining 14 games can be seen on SEC Network.

In Texas A&M’s SEC home-opener, the Aggies square off against Auburn on Jan. 2 with a 7:30 p.m. tip on SEC Network.

2020-21 SEC Schedule

Date Opponent Network Time (CT)

Tuesday, December 29 at LSU SEC Network 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 2 Auburn SEC Network 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 6 at South Carolina ESPN2/U 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 9 Tennessee ESPN/2 1/6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 13 at Mississippi State SEC Network 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 16 Missouri SEC Network 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 20 at Vanderbilt ESPNU 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 23 at Ole Miss SEC Network 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 26 LSU SEC Network 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 30 at Kansas State ESPN/2/U TBD

Wednesday, February 3 Vanderbilt SEC Network 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 6 at Arkansas SEC Network 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 10 Georgia SEC Network 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 13 at Florida SEC Network 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 17 Alabama SEC Network 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 20 Arkansas SEC Network 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 23 at Kentucky ESPN/2 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 27 at Missouri SEC Network 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3 Mississippi State SEC Network 7:30 p.m.