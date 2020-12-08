Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green named Outland Trophy Semifinalist

Texas A&M football Unified(12thMan.com, Texas A&M)
By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA. Nebraska -- Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green was named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman, announced Monday by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee.

Green, a sophomore from Humble, Texas, anchors an offensive line that has allowed just four quarterback sacks in 244 pass attempts while also rushing for 201.2 yards per game. After the season-opener, the offensive line, affectionately labeled the Maroon Goons, went 24 quarters and 201 pass attempts before allowing a sack. The A&M rushing attack leads the SEC with an impressive 5.5 yards per attempt while allowing the fewest tackles for loss in the league.

The Outland Trophy is awarded annually to the nation’s best college interior lineman on offense or defense. The All-America Committee of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) selected the semifinalists from nominations by the membership.

The six semifinalists will be pared to three finalists on Dec. 22. The recipient of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced during ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards on Jan. 7, 2021. The official presentation to the winner by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee is still to be determined.

Outland Trophy – Semifinalists

Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State

Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

