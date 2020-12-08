Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Mond and Wydermyer Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas – Texas A&M’s dynamic duo of Kellen Mond and Jalen Wydermyer were named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention after their record-breaking performances in Saturday’s 31-20 victory at Auburn, SPORTyler announced Tuesday.

Senior quarterback Kellen Mond became just the third quarterback in SEC history to pass for over 9,000 yards and rush for 1,500 more yards in their career, joining Mississippi State’s Dak Prescott and Florida’s Tim Tebow. Mond also joined the elite club of Prescott, Tebow and Johnny Manziel as the only SEC quarterbacks to pass for 60 touchdowns and rush for 20 more in their careers.

Mond made it 17 career games with a passing and rushing touchdown after sending a 10-yard pass to sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer in the back of the end zone in the first quarter and sneaking in from the one-yard line to give A&M the lead heading into the locker room at half.

Wydermyer’s 10-yard touchdown grab on A&M’s first drive of the game and later his 20-yard reception in the end zone upped his career total to 12 scores, the most in program history by a tight end. He broke a three-way tie with Jace Sternberger (2018) and Martellus Bennett (2005-07) with 10 touchdowns apiece to take the record. Wydermyer’s pair of touchdowns marked his third multi-touchdown game of the season and fourth of his career.

