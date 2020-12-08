Advertisement

Treat of the Day: CSPD promotes four officers

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department recently promoted four officers.

They include James Habeeb who was promoted to Sergeant. He’s previously served as a recruiting coordinator and on the traffic unit.

Matt Alaniz was also promoted to Sergeant. He is in his 14th year with the department and has spent the last 5 years as a Patrol Corporal.

Jimmy Brown has been promoted to Lieutenant. He has 20 years of experience in all different kinds of capacities like SWAT and bicycle units. He will serve as the evening shift Patrol Commander.

Chris Perkins has been promoted to Assistant Chief of the College Station Police Department. Assistant Chief Perkins has 20 years of experience as a police officer in addition to serving as a criminal just professor and training coordinator for college station police.

