Treat of the Day: CSPD promotes four officers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department recently promoted four officers.

College Station Police Department promotes James Habeeb to the rank of Sergeant. (Tristen Lopez | KBTX)

They include James Habeeb who was promoted to Sergeant. He’s previously served as a recruiting coordinator and on the traffic unit.

The College Station Police Department recently promoted Matt Alaniz to the rank of Sergeant. (Tristen Lopez | KBTX)

Matt Alaniz was also promoted to Sergeant. He is in his 14th year with the department and has spent the last 5 years as a Patrol Corporal.

The College Station Police Department recently promoted Jimmy Brown to the rank of Lieutenant. (Tristen Lopez | KBTX)

Jimmy Brown has been promoted to Lieutenant. He has 20 years of experience in all different kinds of capacities like SWAT and bicycle units. He will serve as the evening shift Patrol Commander.

The College Station Police Department recently promoted Chris Perkins to the rank of Assistant Chief of Police. (Tristen Lopez | KBTX)

Chris Perkins has been promoted to Assistant Chief of the College Station Police Department. Assistant Chief Perkins has 20 years of experience as a police officer in addition to serving as a criminal just professor and training coordinator for college station police.

