Advertisement

Wednesday Games Called Off For Bearkat Men, Women

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By SHSU Sports Information
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE – Both the Sam Houston men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday have been called off, the programs announced Tuesday morning.

The Bearkat men were scheduled to take on No. 7 Houston at the Fertitta Center on Wednesday night while the women were set for a matinee contest at Alabama.

The men’s game was called off due to positive tests within the UH program while the women’s game was due to issues within the Bearkat program.

Currently, neither game is scheduled to be made up.

The Bearkat men are next slated to take on Mary Hardin-Baylor at Johnson Coliseum on Saturday, December 12. Meanwhile, the women are next scheduled to travel to Texas A&M on December 15.

Most Read

Lloyd Anderson
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in Normangee murder investigation
Edgar Saenz Jr, 20
Break in suspect beaten up during home invasion
Hayden Martinez, 25, of Iola was killed in the crash.
DPS says alcohol likely a factor in deadly weekend crash
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
College Station hospital included in Phase I of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M
Texas A&M - Ole Miss football game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Six Aggies being honored after 31-20 win over Auburn
Six Aggies being honored after 31-20 win over Auburn
Texas A&M vs Ole Miss POSTPONED on Saturday
Texas A&M vs Ole Miss POSTPONED on Saturday
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M
Texas A&M vs Ole Miss POSTPONED on Saturday
Former Longhorns coach Fred Akers dies