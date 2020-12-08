Wednesday Games Called Off For Bearkat Men, Women

HUNTSVILLE – Both the Sam Houston men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday have been called off, the programs announced Tuesday morning.

The Bearkat men were scheduled to take on No. 7 Houston at the Fertitta Center on Wednesday night while the women were set for a matinee contest at Alabama.

The men’s game was called off due to positive tests within the UH program while the women’s game was due to issues within the Bearkat program.

Currently, neither game is scheduled to be made up.

The Bearkat men are next slated to take on Mary Hardin-Baylor at Johnson Coliseum on Saturday, December 12. Meanwhile, the women are next scheduled to travel to Texas A&M on December 15.