Advertisement

9-pound goldfish found in South Carolina lake

Greenville County park officials say they found 9-pound goldfish in one of the lakes.
Greenville County park officials say they found 9-pound goldfish in one of the lakes.(Greenville County Parks and Recreation)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) - Park officials in South Carolina say a 9-pound goldfish was found during recent testing at lakes in the county.

Anyone missing their goldfish? This 9lb goldfish was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent testing at our lakes. The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

Posted by Greenville Rec on Monday, December 7, 2020

The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

Ty Houck, with Greenville County Parks and Recreation, said a 4.5 pound largemouth bass was also found in the lake, according to WYFF.

National Geographic says the average goldfish weighs between .2 and .6 pounds, but can weigh over 5 pounds in the wild.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Anderson
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in Normangee murder investigation
Edgar Saenz Jr, 20
Break in suspect beaten up during home invasion
Hayden Martinez, 25, of Iola was killed in the crash.
DPS says alcohol likely a factor in deadly weekend crash
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
College Station hospital included in Phase I of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M
Texas A&M - Ole Miss football game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Latest News

In this image from video, Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of...
AP sources: Biden picks Fudge for housing, Vilsack for USDA
President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as...
Biden’s attorney general search is focused on Jones, Garland
A man broke into a teacher's house while she was on a class Zoom call. Instead of giving him...
Man breaks into Ohio home, robs teacher in front of her online students
This Nov. 5, 2009, file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas,...
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base