Active COVID-19 cases rise to 803 as 111 new cases reported, one more death

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 111 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 803 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 97 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,185 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

14 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 1,856 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 280 active probable cases and there have been 1,576 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 10,085. There have been 109,132 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 77 percent.

Currently, there are 23 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 97 704 Brazos 803 10,085 Burleson 116 721 Grimes 147 1,462 Houston 38 601 Lee 42 327 Leon 53 474 Madison 31 877 Milam 26 699 Montgomery 4,475 19,784 Robertson 76 557 San Jacinto 9 264 Trinity 11 235 Walker 307 4,578 Waller 155 1,328 Washington 133 1,014

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 637 staffed hospital beds with 110 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 10 available ICU beds and 66 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 62 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 97 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 704 total cases and 594 recovered cases and 13 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 116 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 721 total cases, and 594 cases have recovered. There have been 11 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 147 active cases. There have been 1,462 total cases, 1,274 recoveries, and 41 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 601 total cases of COVID-19. There are 38 active cases and 546 cases are recovered. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 42 active cases. The county has a total of 327 cases, with 266 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Leon County currently has 53 active cases. The county has 474 total cases, with 404 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Madison County has reported 31 active cases. The county has a total of 877 cases with 831 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Milam County currently has 26 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 699 total cases and 664 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 4,475 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 19,784 total cases and 11,674 recovered cases. There are currently 31 people hospitalized, and there have been 177 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 76 active COVID-19 cases, with 557 total cases. Currently, 472 patients have recovered and there have been 9 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 264 cases with 240 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 235 total cases with 215 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Walker County currently has 307 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,578 total cases with 4,199 recoveries and 72 deaths.

Waller County currently has 155 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,328 total cases with 1,154 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Washington County currently has 133 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,014 total cases with 827 recoveries and 54 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 3 new cases and 153 active cases on Dec. 6.

Currently, the university has reported 4,141 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 8, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 203,203 active cases and 1,050,416 recoveries. There have been 1,272,504 total cases reported and 11,528,595 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 22,808 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 199,597 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 8 at 5:50 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

