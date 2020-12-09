Aggieland businesses take another hit as the final home game of the regular season is postponed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -During a normal football season Aggie fans can look forward to seven home games but this year due to the pandemic the number of games was cut down to five. With Saturday’s game against Ole Miss now postponed, business owners have been left in a tough position.

Hungry Howie’s Pizza’s owner Jeremiah O’Sullivan says this wasn’t how he expected the season at home to end. In a year where the unexpected can and will happen O’Sullivan says he was still caught off guard.

“The possibility of every game being canceled was out there,” said O’Sullivan. “It’s tough when you see postponed, and then you know most likely being canceled. It’s like you can deal with postponements because you know that days are coming, but it’s like now you have gotten to the point where you just run out of time.”

O’Sullivan says the cancellations and postponements will have an impact on his already struggling business.

“It’s tough because it impacts us from the amount of food we order, from the employees we have on staff, to what our sales are going to be that day,” said O’Sullivan.

However, the College Station business owner says he’s optimistic that next season will be better.

“We are hoping by next football season we can have a safe, full Kyle Field and that will help us all remember what life was like before the virus,” said O’Sullivan.

Dr. Andrew Rettenmaier is an economist and professor at Texas A&M University Private Enterprise Research Center and says businesses won’t be able to make up for the lost revenue but he too is hopeful of what the future holds.

“We can get back to where we’re expected to be in the spring but right now those are just lost revenues,” said Rettenmaier.

He says the reduction of home games equates to a 20 percent loss of a typical season.

“It’s quite a dramatic drop relative to a normal year and relative to what we were expecting for this year,” said Rettenmaier.

Cole Giest is a manager at Aggieland Outfitters in College Station, he says despite the game postponement he’s optimistic that sales will level out at the end of the year. Giest says Aggie fans are very loyal and he believes that most out-of-town visitors will still come to the city despite the game being postponed.

“We’ll see more customers coming in town between now and the new year because the Aggies are projected to be either in the playoff’s or in the new year six bowls so we well get to see some excitement coming from that,” said Giest.

With the @TAMU @AggieFootball final home game postponed business owners like @HungryHowies979 say the cancellations and postponements have had an impact on their business. Full story tonight on @KBTXNews 3 at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/0QigSSMVJ8 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) December 8, 2020

