Bearkats add road game at LSU

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE — The Sam Houston State men’s basketball team has added a road game to its schedule to replace a cancelation earlier this week.

The Bearkats will play LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

LSU Athletics has announced no fans will be admitted into the Maravich Center. Only those on the player-pass lists of the respective teams will be admitted.

The game replaces Sam Houston State’s contest at Houston, which was to be played Wednesday, Dec. 9. The game was called off due to positive COVID tests within the UH program.

The Bearkats also made an adjustment to their home schedule this week. SHSU will host LeTourneau on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in a game originally scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Consequently, the men’s home game against Mary Hardin-Baylor scheduled for Saturday has now been moved to Dec. 29 in Huntsville at 6:30 p.m.

