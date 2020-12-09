Bryan gets home win over University

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys basketball team beat Waco University 63-54 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Bryan is now 7-1 on the season. The Vikings have won six straight games.

Rodney Johnson led the Vikings in scoring with 27 points. He also had 14 rebounds. Dom Caldwell finished with 18 points. Dylan Glover scored 12 points.

Bryan will return to action December 12 for a road game against Montgomery. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00pm.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.