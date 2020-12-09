Advertisement

Bryan gets home win over University

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys basketball team beat Waco University 63-54 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Bryan is now 7-1 on the season. The Vikings have won six straight games.

Rodney Johnson led the Vikings in scoring with 27 points. He also had 14 rebounds. Dom Caldwell finished with 18 points. Dylan Glover scored 12 points.

Bryan will return to action December 12 for a road game against Montgomery. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00pm.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Anderson
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in Normangee murder investigation
Edgar Saenz Jr, 20
Break in suspect beaten up during home invasion
Hayden Martinez, 25, of Iola was killed in the crash.
DPS says alcohol likely a factor in deadly weekend crash
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
College Station hospital included in Phase I of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M
Texas A&M - Ole Miss football game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Rudder Lady Rangers post 50-40 win over A&M Consolidated
The Mumford boys' basketball team huddles during the Mustangs game with Troy.
Mumford stays undefeated with 71-35 win over Troy
Texas A&M’s Mond and Wydermyer Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable...
Texas A&M’s Mond and Wydermyer Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention
Kyle Field
Texas A&M’s Mond and Wydermyer Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention