Brazos Valley Council of Governments works on hundreds of Christmas gifts for seniors

Area seniors will get Christmas gifts this coming weekend.
Hundreds of gifts were organized today for area nursing homes.
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Council of Governments is helping meet senior citizen needs at Christmas.

More than 1,200 Christmas gift bags were unloaded Tuesday morning near the Council of Governments’ offices.

They’ll be distributed to nursing homes in the seven county region. Particularly gifts will be given to seniors in need who’ve had limited contact with friends and family during the holidays.

BVCOG teamed up with local companies and the community to make it happen.

“With COVID our seniors have faced long periods of isolation so it’s been extremely draining on them mentally and emotionally,” said Madison Thomas, Brazos Valley Council of Governments Economic Development Program Manager. “Not only that but a lot of our items needed to be new to help reduce impact of COVID.”

“It was completely a community effort so we had some other businesses in town that donated and then we just kind of social media it just went out,” said Edward Allison, Engel & Volkers License Partner.

Those gifts will be given this weekend. They include things like clothes, candy and toiletry items.

