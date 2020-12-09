Bank robbery suspect in custody
Police are responding to the First Convenience Bank inside Kroger
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have confirmed that the suspect of the bank robbery is in custody.
According to a tweet from BPD, reports say a robbery took place at the First Convenience Bank inside Kroger at 2303 Boonville Rd on Wednesday. No injuries have been reported at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story, more information will be updated when it is available.
