Bank robbery suspect in custody

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have confirmed that the suspect of the bank robbery is in custody.

According to a tweet from BPD, reports say a robbery took place at the First Convenience Bank inside Kroger at 2303 Boonville Rd on Wednesday. No injuries have been reported at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be updated when it is available.

A suspect is in police custody. Investigation is ongoing. (11:07 am) — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.