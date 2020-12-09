Advertisement

Bank robbery suspect in custody

Police are responding to the First Convenience Bank inside Kroger
Bryan police responding to bank robbery
Bryan police responding to bank robbery(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have confirmed that the suspect of the bank robbery is in custody.

According to a tweet from BPD, reports say a robbery took place at the First Convenience Bank inside Kroger at 2303 Boonville Rd on Wednesday. No injuries have been reported at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be updated when it is available.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head outside Tuesday night and look above the NW horizon to spot the International Space Station.
Look up in the night sky to spot the International Space Station!
Madeen Maredia will have to serve ten years of probation and more than 60 days in jail after...
College Station man sentenced to jail after high speed fatality crash three years ago
This Nov. 5, 2009, file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas,...
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base
Lloyd Anderson
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in Normangee murder investigation
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces plans for May 2021 return

Latest News

Dontay Thomas, 35
Suspected drug dealer arrested with cocaine hidden in vehicle
American Glass & Mirror on May Street in Madisonville
Madisonville business evacuated after bomb threat
Snook BBQ Co. now open
Family run BBQ business now open in Snook
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active COVID-19 cases rise to 803 as 111 new cases reported, one more death