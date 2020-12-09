BTU Broadband Initiative working on surveys for citizens

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan continues its research into creating a city-owned broadband network.

During Tuesday’s city council workshop, Magellan Advisors presented a timeline of research and when final results should be presented to the council.

This month the company will work on a preliminary broadband design and a cost study.

In January, a bilingual survey will be released to citizens and businesses. Those surveys will look at a variety of things like speed and cost expectations, customer service, and how many customers are likely to sign up, and what they’re willing to pay.

All data collected since January will be presented to BTU and the city council in April.

