City of Bryan now owner of Queen Theatre

The city is now responsible for the current mortgage balance of the theatre and maintenance and upkeep of the building
The Queen Theatre near downtown on June 15, 2020 in Bryan.
The Queen Theatre near downtown on June 15, 2020 in Bryan.(Allie Goulding/The Texas Tribune)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The legacy of the historic Queen Theatre has been cemented now that the City of Bryan has announced ownership.

The Bryan City Council unanimously approved the conveyance of the the building from the Downtown Bryan Association (DBA) to the council’s on Tuesday. The DBA approved the same agreement on Nov. 5.

According to the terms of the agreement, the city is now responsible for the current mortgage balance of the theatre and maintenance and upkeep of the building. Also, the DBA has the right of refusal to purchase it in the next five years, although the City of Bryan has no plans to sell the building.

“The Queen has a rich history as part of Downtown Bryan, and the city’s ownership of the building will ensure it remains a vibrant part of Downtown Bryan and our community,” said Mayor Andrew Nelson.

Destination Bryan, the destination marketing organization for the city, will fill the office portions of the building. The city will solidify future plans for the rest of the building in the coming year.

