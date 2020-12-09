Advertisement

City of Bryan working to make drivers safe on flooded roads

City staff is working on getting a grant that will go toward the $450,000 project.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is looking to make roads safer with a Flood Early Warning System.

During a city council meeting Tuesday, the council gave the City Engineering Department approval to move forward with applying for a grant through the Texas Water Development Board.

“$180,000 of that would be funded by the grant and the city would be responsible for $270,000,” said Paul Kaspar, City of Bryan Engineer.

Kasper says if funding is approved, the systems would be installed at 20 different high flooded roads around Bryan.

“This type of system would be activated with flashing beacons that say ‘Water crossroad, don’t drive through the water,’” said Kaspar. “These would be very similar to what you would see in school zones.”

Kaspar says these beacons will be more efficient for drivers and convenient for city workers.

“Street maintenance crews have to pre-position barricades out there ahead of those events as best as they can and then install those barricades. Until they can get out there, many times you have police officers out there,” said Kaspar.

Kaspar says eventually these systems will also be used to send out text messages or emails to drivers alerting them of road closures due to flooding.

