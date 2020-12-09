College Station man sentenced to jail after high speed fatality crash three years ago

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday marks the three year anniversary of a high speed fatality accident in College Station.

A College Station man is now in jail for the next 60 days after pleading guilty to manslaughter due to that crash.

Investigators say Madeen Maredia was driving 87 mph down University Drive when he t-boned a vehicle driven by a Bryan mother and retired courthouse worker. A plea agreement was reached last week.

Brazos County Clerk Karen McQueen remembers her friend.

”Teresa was a sweet person,” said McQueen.

Teresa Palomares died in 2017 after being hit by then 17-year-old Madeen Maredia who was going nearly twice the speed limit. Teresa’s son was also in the vehicle and was seriously injured. Julian now works in the same office his mother once did.

”It’s been very hard on Julian but he’s trooper, he’s moving forward,” said McQueen.

Maredia will have to serve jail time on the anniversary of the accident for the next six years and 10 years of probation.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office said the family agreed with the plea agreement.

“I worked with the family over the period of time that the case was pending,” said Nathaniel Wood, Brazos County Assistant District Attorney. “We talked many times on what they wanted to see happen and after some time had passed they were ready to see the case get resolved.”

Teresa’s friend and neighbor Teresa Ramirez is glad to see this case come to an end.

“You know the Palomares family has been here a few decades and they just all have been wonderful,” said Ramirez. “You know she set a good example for her children and just also glad I got to know her you know she contributed a lot you know to everybody around her.”

“I guess he should pay for what he did and I’m glad it’s over and I know it’s going to be good for the family but that’s one thing you don’t, you can’t replace and you never will get over that,” said Flo Workman, another friend and the Chief Deputy in the Brazos County Clerk’s Office.

“We talk about her. We haven’t forgotten her and we, we do talk about her and miss her, miss seeing her smiling face but we just have to carry on,” said McQueen.

Maredia will also have to write a letter of apology as part of the plea agreement. He also pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors believe he was not impaired when that fatal accident happened.

We have our previous story on the crash here.

