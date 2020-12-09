COVID in Context: In 8 weeks, Brazos County death rate has dropped for nearly all age groups

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eight weeks ago, on Oct. 13, COVID in Context reported the virus’s death rate for each age group in Brazos County.

The percentages were calculated using Brazos County Health District Data: the number of people who died from the virus in each age group divided by the number of people in that age group who contracted it.

Now, using Dec. 8 data from BCHD, we calculated the death rate again to see if it changed. The death rate dropped in every age group except one.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District (KBTX)

