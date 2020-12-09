Family run BBQ business now open in Snook

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Family owned and operated, Snook BBQ Co. is now open in Snook serving up old fashion pit BBQ on Saturdays.

When COVID-19 hit the area, Snook BBQ Co. co-owner Robert Collins started selling BBQ out of the Citizens State Bank parking lot in Snook and after months of selling out, his son, Matthew, decided it was time to build an official location, according to Matthew Collins, co-owner of Snook BBQ Co.

Now located at the corner of Slovacek Road and Highway 60 is the new permanent home of the BBQ restaurant, which is currently open on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In 2021, the restaurant plans to open on Fridays and Saturdays, according to Collins.

“Snook BBQ Co. is home-cooked BBQ cooked the original way over live coals with all of our homecooked sides to go with it,” said Robert Collins.

On the menu, guests can find flavorful meats like ribs, brisket, chicken, turkey, and more. They also feature specialty items like sweet heat bacon on a stick, which is a barbecued thick-cut of bacon that is covered in a sweet and spicy mustard sauce.

Robert Collins says what makes their BBQ unique starts with the coals they use to cook.

“[Most people] use fireboxes and stuff,” said Robert Collins. “When you cook over live coals, we use live mesquite to cook over, and when that BBQ drips into that charcoal and stuff, the flavor it put backs up... you can’t find anywhere else.”

“It has a unique flavor,” said Collins. “It’s originally how BBQ has always been done. It’s the old fashioned way. It’s a little bit more hard work, but it’s worth it when the flavor is so much better.”

Click here for more information about Snook BBQ Co.

Snook BBQ Co. is now open and serving up flavorful BBQ on Saturdays! Fallon Appleton KBTX is live with the details! Posted by KBTX Media on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.