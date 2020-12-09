Advertisement

Get it while you can! Sunshine and 70s for now

By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
What a gorgeous day Tuesday was! Granted, over 10° above average for early December...but still a grand day to get outdoors. That is the trend for the next couple of days -- mornings in the 30s to low / mid 40s turn around to highs in the mid and upper 70s by afternoon. Scattered clouds will start to slide our way late Thursday, but the short term looks quiet and gorgeous around here.

Friday brings the next chance for rain, thunderstorms, and another winter chill. As the first of two cold fronts sweeps in, a line of rain and a few rumbles will be possible. Timing currently looks to fall between midday (northwest) and early evening (east / southeast). 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain is possible for those in the Western and Central Brazos Valley, but 1″+ is not ruled out for those along / close to / east of I-45. By that same token, in order to get the bigger rain totals, the storms would need to be on the strong side. Friday does not look like an overwhelming severe weather day, but a severe storm or two cannot be ruled out. Any storm that needs extra attention would likely do so for gusty wind 40-60mph. Cooler weekend behind it all, with highs in the chilly 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 76. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 46. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 76. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 59. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

