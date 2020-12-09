Hundreds of healthcare jobs need to be filled in B/CS area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The need for healthcare workers is still high in the Brazos Valley.

Currently hundreds of jobs remain unfilled in our area from inside hospitals to nursing homes and medical clinics.

If you need a job with security and flexibility healthcare might be for you in what’s been a tough economy for many businesses and industries.

”I would tell anyone who is pursuing healthcare right now that this is the time to come in, this is the time to learn,” said Sherry Dubcak, Creative Solutions in Healthcare Area Clinical Liaison and Nurse.

Dubcak has been a nurse since 1998. The company she works for has openings at each of their nursing home facilities in our area.

”You are going to come in now and see things that we have never seen in this profession before,” Dubcak said.

Baylor Scott & White Health has added more than 200 new staff since July and currently have 100 clinical openings

“We have many, many clinical openings across our region both in our clinic and hospital setting,” said Jason Jennings, Baylor Scott & White Health Regional President. “Nurses, respiratory therapists, technicians, physical therapists just to name a few.”

”It wasn’t the pandemic that caused the shortage in some of our high clinical areas like nursing, but with the pandemic it just made it a little bit more robust,” Jennings said.

There are challenges finding people willing to work in medical settings during the era of COVID. St. Joseph Regional Health said they’ve seen people leave the profession due to the pandemic.

“We actually have a number of positions,” said Jackie Stradtman, St. Joseph Regional Health Director of Human Resources. “We have an excess of 300 positions across the broader Brazos Valley area and so we have slowed down slightly on our hiring through the summer months. But we’ve picked up to normal hiring within the past couple of months.”

”This is probably been the year that I have learned more than I ever have in my career,” said Dubcak. “It’s ever changing. We are ever adapting. We are learning. We are moving.”

There is still a nursing shortage in Texas. By 2030 the state is expected to be short nearly 16,000 employees according to the Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies.

For more information on job openings, click the links below:

Baylor Scott & White Health

St. Joseph Regional Health

Creative Solutions in Healthcare

Allumine Health

