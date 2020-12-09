Local businesses continue to face hardships nine months into COVID-19 pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Economists in Houston Tuesday estimated that more than 22.2 million Americans lost their jobs this year during the COVID-19 pandemic after more than 140,000 businesses were forced to close.

In the Brazos Valley, we have seen businesses both close, and open. Sarge’s in Northgate closed early on into the pandemic, while Maddens Casual Gourmet in Downtown Bryan recently closed.

Even while facing hardships, others have been able to open. Gate 12 Bar and Grill at Easterwood Airport opens soon. Dunkin’ Donuts opened its doors recently.

Still, some local businesses continue facing hardships nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melba Tucker owns Downtown Uncorked in Downtown Bryan. She says they have decided to remain closed.

“What I had to do was just sit down, pencil to paper, and figure out what was the most cost-effective way I could remain closed yet open,” said Tucker.

Tucker says this pandemic forced her to get creative. She first began what she called a “pony express wine delivery.”

“I would deliver wine to everybody’s porch. You know, very easy, risk-free. This community is amazing as far as supporting the small businesses, so that helped keep us afloat,” said Tucker.

Later, she teamed up with local entrepreneurs to offer her wine bar as a space to host small crafting parties. But she says her business would not be standing if it wasn’t for local organizations like the United Way, and her Payment Protection Program loans.

Still, her doors remain locked for those who want to stroll in and have a glass of wine and cheese plate. Tucker says that decision has been difficult.

“I can’t tell you how many people sent me a DM, or called me and told me how much they miss coming in and say that they’re not ready to come back yet, but the minute they feel safe they will be back,” said Tucker.

Charli Light has owned Charli in College Station for 46 years. She says this year has been quite the learning experience.

“The business is healthy. It’s not the same. It’s survival mode of figuring it out and keeping your help and staying in contact with customers. It is very humbling because there are people that are having such a hard time,” said Light.

Light says they have been offering virtual shopping in order to keep customers,

“We kind of have gone virtual, which is kind of been fun. You flip your phone around and I literally pull things and I walk people through the store. We ship it out or take it to the doorstep leave it on their porch,” said Light.

With an uncertain future involving the COVID-19 pandemic, both business owners say they are just trying to stay positive.

“It will get better. We will all reopen, and I’m just determined to be one of those that still is going to be up and when it’s over,” said Tucker.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.