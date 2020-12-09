Madisonville business evacuated after bomb threat

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - American Glass & Mirror in Madisonville has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Madisonville police say someone called the business around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. An employee told officers that a male voice claimed there was a bomb somewhere inside the business.

A bomb sniffing dog from Texas A&M University is being brought in to search the area.

Several law enforcement agencies responded including the Madisonville Police Department, Madisonville Fire Department, The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Midway Police Department and DPS.

The public should avoid the area at this time.

American Glass & Mirror is located at 503 S. May Street.

