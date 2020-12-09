Advertisement

Madisonville business evacuated after bomb threat

Officers with the Madisonville Police Department are in the area investigating the threat.
American Glass & Mirror on May Street in Madisonville
American Glass & Mirror on May Street in Madisonville
By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - American Glass & Mirror in Madisonville has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Madisonville police say someone called the business around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. An employee told officers that a male voice claimed there was a bomb somewhere inside the business.

A bomb sniffing dog from Texas A&M University is being brought in to search the area.

Several law enforcement agencies responded including the Madisonville Police Department, Madisonville Fire Department, The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Midway Police Department and DPS.

The public should avoid the area at this time.

American Glass & Mirror is located at 503 S. May Street.

