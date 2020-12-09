Advertisement

Mumford stays undefeated with 71-35 win over Troy

The Mumford boys' basketball team huddles during the Mustangs game with Troy.
The Mumford boys' basketball team huddles during the Mustangs game with Troy.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Dec. 8, 2020
MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - The Mumford boys’ basketball team beat Troy 71-35 at Mumford Gym Tuesday night.

The Mustangs got out to a quick start, leading 24-6 in the first quarter after LeAnthony Dykes finished an and-one layup in transition. Mumford led 38-22 at the half and cruised in the second half. The Mustangs were led by Ruben Sustaita with 24 points. Both LeAnthony Dykes and Bryson Rodriguez chipped in 13 points.

Mumford is now 9-0 on the season and will host Bartlett on Friday.

