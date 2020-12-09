No. 10 Women’s Hoops Hits the Road to Battle Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fresh off its second ranked road victory of the season, No. 10 Texas A&M women’s basketball remains on the road, as the Aggies (4-0) take on the Little Rock Trojans (2-1) in a 6:30 p.m. matchup Thursday evening from the Jack Stephens Center.

Fans in the Brazos Valley can tune in to the action live on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call. Thursday evening’s matchup is set for live streaming on ESPN+, with authenticated subscribers able to access the game from around the world on the ESPN app.

Through the first four games of the 2020-21 campaign, Texas A&M has already matched its ranked win total from last season, besting No. 19 DePaul and No. 25 Texas, with both victories taking place on the road. The stellar start to the season warranted a climb to the No. 10 position in the latest Associated Press women’s basketball top-25 poll, making the Aggies the third highest ranked program in a loaded Southeastern Conference.

In A&M’s most recent ranked road test, the Maroon & White took down in-state rival No. 25 Texas Longhorns, winning the game 66-61 and earning the team’s 14th victory in the last 19 meetings of the Lone Star showdown. Aaliyah Wilson led the way, scoring 17 points and hauling in eight rebounds in 36 minutes of play. N’dea Jones once again recorded a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ciera Johnson grabbed 10 boards and scored five points, making her name on the defensive end by holding Texas superstar center Charli Collier to a season-low 14 points on 4-11 shooting.

The Aggies ruled the margin in fast-break offense, outscoring the Longhorns 14-0 in up-tempo situations. A&M continued its impressive team rebounding totals, defeating Texas 41-37 in the category with a distinctive 30-22 disparity on the defensive glass. The Maroon & White’s defense won the night, as the team held Texas to a dismal .338 shooting performance from the field.

Little Rock comes into Thursday’s matchup with a 2-1 record, including a victory over SEC counterpart Vanderbilt. The Trojan’s offense is managed by a big three of Bre’Amber Scott, Brianna Crane and Teal Battle, who combine for 45.7 of Little Rock’s 65.7 points per game. Junior forward Dariel Johnson patrols the middle, averaging 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, while Battle and reigning Sun Belt Player of the Week Mayra Caicedo are tasked with the lion’s share of the team’s perimeter defensive effort.

The coaching matchup in Thursday’s game sparks a great deal of interest as well, as A&M’s Gary Blair and Little Rock’s Joe Foley square up for their 11th matchup in charge of their respective programs. Blair and Foley are currently fourth and fifth, respectively, in wins for active NCAA women’s basketball coaches. Blair stands at 817 wins, while Foley has logged 803 in his storied career.

Texas A&M holds a 10-2 lead in the all-time series against the Trojans, coupled with a 4-1 record in Little Rock. In their last meeting, the Aggies recorded a 78-35 win at Reed Arena on November 5th of last year.