Organizers kick off third St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

This year’s home will be raffled off.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the third year in a row a St. Jude Dream Home is being built in Brazos County.

Ranger Home Builders is spearheading the project but has already received donations from the community including the lot the house will sit on.

Unlike years before, this home will be raffled off. This spring 7,000 tickets will go up for sale at $100 apiece.

The goal is to raise $700,000 that will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Seeing the community come together to make the build happen is probably some of the most joyous parts of the build but, this year such a fun twist to see someone just actually get to win the home,” said Tyan Magruder with Ranger Home Builders. “They could be a first-time home buyer or someone that’s looking to invest in College Station, it’s just a fun little twist and it’s all for the benefit of St. Jude.”

After all is said and done, the house will be worth nearly $250,000.

The home is located at 3181 Normandy Way in Bryan. Virtual tours of the home will start May 29 through June 3.

The giveaway date is set for June 3.

