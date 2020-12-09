Advertisement

Pennsylvania governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wears a face mask to protect against COVID-19 while attending a news...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wears a face mask to protect against COVID-19 while attending a news conference offering updates regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

The second-term Democrat said a routine test on Tuesday detected the coronavirus.

“I have no symptoms and am feeling well,” Wolf said in a statement. “I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines.”

Wolf’s spouse, Frances Wolf, has been tested but has not received the result, Wolf said. She is quarantining with him at their home in Mount Wolf, near York.

Wolf is one of several governors who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, including the governors of Oklahoma, Missouri, Virginia, Nevada and Colorado. President Donald Trump also contracted the virus.

Wolf, who is 72, said he continues to work remotely.

Wolf’s public schedule for the past week had just one event -- a virtual news conference about the pandemic on Monday where he appeared along with his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, and one of her deputies. All wore masks as they took turns at the podium.

His spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger, said others were tested at the same time, but she said federal health privacy rules prevented her from identifying them.

Nearly a month ago, the Wolf administration strengthened its mask mandate and required out-of-state travelers to test negative for the coronavirus before arrival. But infections, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to increase sharply in the state, prompting Wolf to reveal Monday that he is considering new mitigation measures.

Pennsylvania is averaging about 10,000 new confirmed cases per day, up more than 50% in two weeks, according to an AP analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project. Hospitalizations have risen tenfold this fall. The state is averaging 140 deaths per day, up 64% since Nov. 24.

Wolf has repeatedly urged people to wear masks and to avoid congregating, and usually opens his broadcast news conferences by conspicuously using hand sanitizer.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease,” he said Wednesday.

Wolf is a former state revenue secretary and businessman who spent more than $10 million of his own money to win the Democratic gubernatorial primary nearly six years ago. He easily won reelection in 2018.

___

This story has been corrected to say Wolf is a former state revenue secretary, not treasury secretary.

___

Rubinkam reported from northeastern Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head outside Tuesday night and look above the NW horizon to spot the International Space Station.
Look up in the night sky to spot the International Space Station!
Bryan police responding to bank robbery
Bank robbery suspect in custody
Madeen Maredia will have to serve ten years of probation and more than 60 days in jail after...
College Station man sentenced to jail after high speed fatality crash three years ago
This Nov. 5, 2009, file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas,...
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base
Lloyd Anderson
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in Normangee murder investigation

Latest News

A St. Louis woman has been reunited with her dogs after her car was stolen with the two pets...
WATCH: Missouri woman reunited with dogs after car stolen
In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter...
Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’
Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20
West Virginia chemical plant blast kills 1, injures 3
The Trump administration is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against U.S....
US govt, states sue Facebook for ‘predatory’ conduct
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill.,...
Jury convicts man in Minnesota mosque bombing