Rain and thunder leads in chilly weekend changes

By Shel Winkley
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Gorgeous days just keep on rolling for the Brazos Valley. Wednesday brought afternoon highs just a few degrees shy of a record. Another chilly start Thursday with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s. Sunshine turns that around to the mid-and-upper 70s by afternoon. South wind turns after the lunch hour with gusts upwards of 20mph at times. Enjoy the day -- change is on the way.

A disturbance jetting out ahead of the next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley is expected to kick off a rain and thunderstorm chance for the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon. Currently looking at that activity to fire up over the west / northwest parts of the area between noon and 2pm before coming together to form a few noisy storms by midday, pushing east into the early evening hours. Severe weather threat is low, but a few stronger storms could bring gusty wind, lightning, and heavy rain to create brief street flooding. Rain totals could range anywhere from 0.25″ to 1.0″+ area wide. Weekend brings back afternoon highs in the upper 50s to right at 60°.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 47. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 77. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph after 12pm.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 59. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 70. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

