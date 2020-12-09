Advertisement

Rudder Lady Rangers post 50-40 win over A&M Consolidated

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Lady Rangers rallied from last week’s loss to College Station with a 50-40 win over A&M Consolidated Tuesday night at The Armory at Rudder High School.

Tianna Mathis lead Rudder with 20 points. Rudder will travel to Brenham on Friday to take on the Cubbetts, while A&M Consolidated will look to snap a two-game losing streak as they travel to Magnolia to take on the Lady Bulldogs.

