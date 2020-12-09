Rudder Lady Rangers post 50-40 win over A&M Consolidated

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Lady Rangers rallied from last week’s loss to College Station with a 50-40 win over A&M Consolidated Tuesday night at The Armory at Rudder High School.

Tianna Mathis lead Rudder with 20 points. Rudder will travel to Brenham on Friday to take on the Cubbetts, while A&M Consolidated will look to snap a two-game losing streak as they travel to Magnolia to take on the Lady Bulldogs.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.