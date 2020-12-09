Suspected drug dealer arrested with cocaine hidden in vehicle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they arrested a suspected drug dealer after he was pulled over because of a traffic violation.

According to authorities, Deontay Thomas, 35, was driving on Forestwood Drive around 11 p.m Tuesday. The officers noticed he was missing his front license plate. After pulling him over officers found out he was wanted for a felony parole warrant.

Officers arrested him and after a search, they found about 30 grams of powder cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, almost $2,000 in cash, and four phones in the car. Police say the drugs were found hidden in the fuse box near the steering wheel.

Thomas was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery, as well as the parole violation.

