Two local hotels create an out of the box way to celebrate during the holidays

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George and Cavalry Court hotels in College Station have created a boxed holiday party experience.

Due to the pandemic, many people will not be gathering for their typical festive celebrations, so instead the two hotels have created a way to bring the party to you while keeping it safe.

“We can’t have the big holiday parties with the plus ones of one hundred to two hundred to three hundred people, so we thought of an alternative to allow them to still celebrate their clients to still bring a lot of elements of a holiday party together into this box, so we came up with the “Out of the Box” holiday party idea,” said Carlos Pernia the Director of Food & Beverage with The RK Group, who oversees the hospitality services for both properties.

The boxes can be completely customizable for each event, but can feature:

Food for two to four guests with holiday-inspired menus.

Ready to pour cocktails or bottles of wine.

Holiday party programming like raffles, giveaways, awards, and more.

Experiences- like cocktail kits with zoom classes with bartenders.

Custom holiday playlists that include a scannable QR code, so guests can enjoy a special playlist.

Pernia adds that boxes can be picked up in a fun and memorable way too with photo and game opportunities that guests can participate in from their cars. According to Pernia, it’s about still providing the experience.

“We encourage our clients to make an experience out of it,” said Pernia.

According to Pernia, the two hotels have their first order of boxes going out this week and are excited for people to enjoy the them.

“We can’t wait for everybody to feel a little bit more festive and really get into the holiday spirit this year and bring a little joy, food, and booze home,” said Pernia.

The boxes start at $40 plus tax, if you are interested in ordering a box, you can contact Cavalry Court or The George.

