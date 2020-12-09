Advertisement

Voices for Children hosting 12 Days of Christmas fundraising effort

Their goal is to raise $25,000 for the new year.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices for Children is working on a special fundraising effort this holiday season.

The 12 Days of Christmas event is a time where the community is being asked to contribute to help them with their efforts in 2021. Their goal is to raise $25,000 for the new year. The organization works with children dealing with abuse or neglect and that need has grown during the pandemic.

”It just, it stands to reason given the worldwide pandemic, that our numbers have been off the charts, so hope and pray that our numbers for 2021 go down because they went up over 40 percent in 2020 so let’s all say prayers for that,” said Kimberly Martinez, Voices for Children Director.

The organization said it costs them more than $2,500 per child they advocate for each year.

You can contribute by visiting their website here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Anderson
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in Normangee murder investigation
Edgar Saenz Jr, 20
Break in suspect beaten up during home invasion
Hayden Martinez, 25, of Iola was killed in the crash.
DPS says alcohol likely a factor in deadly weekend crash
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
College Station hospital included in Phase I of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M
Texas A&M - Ole Miss football game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 12/8
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 12/8
Hundreds of gifts were organized today for area nursing homes.
Brazos Valley Council of Governments works on hundreds of Christmas gifts for seniors
The Queen Theatre near downtown on June 15, 2020 in Bryan.
City of Bryan now owner of Queen Theatre
Madeen Maredia will have to serve ten years of probation and more than 60 days in jail after...
College Station man sentenced to jail after high speed fatality crash three years ago