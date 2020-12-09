Voices for Children hosting 12 Days of Christmas fundraising effort

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices for Children is working on a special fundraising effort this holiday season.

The 12 Days of Christmas event is a time where the community is being asked to contribute to help them with their efforts in 2021. Their goal is to raise $25,000 for the new year. The organization works with children dealing with abuse or neglect and that need has grown during the pandemic.

”It just, it stands to reason given the worldwide pandemic, that our numbers have been off the charts, so hope and pray that our numbers for 2021 go down because they went up over 40 percent in 2020 so let’s all say prayers for that,” said Kimberly Martinez, Voices for Children Director.

The organization said it costs them more than $2,500 per child they advocate for each year.

