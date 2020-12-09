Advertisement

Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula at approximately 8: p.m. Tuesday.(Wisconsin Air National Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers are looking for the pilot, who was the only person aboard.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says the plane assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National...

Posted by 115th Fighter Wing on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, weren’t immediately known.

The statement didn’t specify where in the Upper Peninsula the plane crashed, but WLUC-TV reports it was in the Hiawatha National Forest near the Delta-Schoolcraft county line.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeen Maredia will have to serve ten years of probation and more than 60 days in jail after...
College Station man sentenced to jail after high speed fatality crash three years ago
Head outside Tuesday night and look above the NW horizon to spot the International Space Station.
Look up in the night sky to spot the International Space Station!
This Nov. 5, 2009, file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas,...
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base
Lloyd Anderson
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in Normangee murder investigation
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces plans for May 2021 return

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief, cuts employment benefit
In this May 31, 2020, file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a...
Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
The 40-year-old rock star was shot to death right outside his Manhattan apartment building by a...
Fans in New York remember John Lennon on 40th anniversary of death