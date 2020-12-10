A&M vs Longview Pine Tree Bi-District Part II

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (8-2) will take on Longview Pine Tree (8-1-1) once again in the first round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs. Unfortunately, because of two district losses, this season Consol will be hitting the road for their first-round playoff matchup.

The Pirates not only will have the home-field advantage but is a much better team than Consol faced a year ago when the Tigers won 42-14.

“We played them last year and beat em pretty good because we got a lot of turnovers,” said A&M Consolidated Head Football Coach Lee Fedora. “They are a lot better team this year and one thing that scares you is that their quarterback is a guy who can scramble and take off. I think he runs a 4.4 in the 40. He is very fast and we’ve got to do a good job of controlling him,” wrapped up Fedora.

The Tigers are coming off an overtime win over Rudder in their regular-season finale and have had two weeks to heal up. They’ll kick it off at 7 p.m. Friday at Pirate Stadium in Longview.

