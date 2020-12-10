Blood banks in dire need of donations, convalescent plasma from recovered COVID patients

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Despite the pandemic, hospitals still need blood to treat patients. But social distancing and COVID-19 protocols have made donating difficult.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center local regional operations manager Steve Walker was on First News at Four on Thursday.

“There’s been a national shortage of a loss of blood donors, over 250,000 estimated donations lost this year,” Walker said.

Blood banks are also in need of convalescent plasma, which helps treat patients currently fighting the virus.

“We’re looking for people who have had COVID-19 and it’s been at least 14 days of any symptoms,” Walker said.

Walker says you can donate both blood and plasma at the same time during an automated donation. He says the staff members are enforcing all CDC guidelines when patients are inside giving a donation.

Click here to find out how to donate.

To watch the full interview, click on the video player above.

