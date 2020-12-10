Brazos County Health District gives COVID-19 updates.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Health District held a press conference Thursday alongside city leaders and health officials.

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan started out by addressing the reported 25 previously unknown COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

These deaths reach back to June and were reported directly to the state. The health district says if someone died from the virus outside of normal circumstances like the hospital, those deaths were reported directly to the state and not Brazos County.

Sullivan says they’ve spoken with providers in town to make sure these reports are going through them first.

Their goal is to continue being transparent with the public.

“As all of this information is coming through we’re learning that it could be much more seamless, and as we look back on the COVID-19 experience I can assure you of the learning point we’ve had,” said Sullivan. “One of them is going to be data and how do we organize this data and access this data so that it’s actionable and accurate is an enormous challenge but one we can do better.”

Holiday travel and gatherings were also addressed.

The health district says since Halloween they’ve continued to see a rise in cases and are reminding the community to follow COVID-19 guidelines as we approach bigger holidays.

Sullivan says if travel is necessary, COVID-19 testing should be done before and after the trip. He says making a plan with friends and family to quarantine before the trip is something to think about.

“The safest way to celebrate the holiday season is at home with those who you are already in contact with,” said Sullivan. “It is crucial we take personal responsibility for our actions, continuing to wear a mask, social distancing, washing our hands, as we’ve been discussing.”

More information from the CDC on holiday gatherings can be found by clicking here.

BCHD press conference WATCH NOW: Brazos County Health District, city mayors and hospital representatives are answering COVID-19 questions. Posted by KBTX Media on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.