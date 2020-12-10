Brazos County Health District making changes to process for reporting COVID-related deaths

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The discovery of more than 20 previously unknown COVID-related deaths in Brazos County is prompting changes in how those deaths are being reported. The changes come after they reported 25 people in the county died from the virus and were not reported in county death numbers.

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said Thursday health officials started noticing discrepancies in death numbers at the state level about five to six weeks ago. As they started investigating, that discrepancy grew, Sullivan said. Eventually, health officials learned the state was reporting virus-related deaths from information the local health district didn’t have access to, like death certificates filed outside of normal circumstances.

Now, the health district is making changes to how those deaths are being counted and reported at the local and state level.

“As all of this information is coming through, we’re learning that it could be much more seamless,” said Sullivan.

“I can assure you of the learning points we’ve had one of them is going to be data and how do we organize this data and access this data so that it’s actionable and accurate is an enormous challenge but one we can do better,” said Sullivan.

BCHD is looking at other deaths reported outside of the normal process to see if any of them could be COVID-related and have changed the process going forward that those deaths are accurately reported.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.