Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center Phase I complete

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Phase I of the multi-million dollar renovations at the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center just wrapped up.

The new renovations added 32 beds to the 44 beds the facility already had. Other notable upgrades include four new classrooms, a science lab, intake center, health center, basketball court, and an honor dorm pod.

Todd McKey, the superintendent at the Brazos County Juvenile Academy, says a lot of the upgrades aren’t just about the physical building.

“We really don’t talk about punishment here,” said McKey. “It’s not about punishment, it’s about rehabilitation.”

He says the programs put into place are designed to get the youth back on track, and education is a key component in the upgrades.

“We want these kids to start off on the right foot with an education, and we feel like if they have an education, that may be their ticket to staying out of trouble,” said McKey.

McKey says the youth just need someone in their corner, and this facility helps with that.

“It was built with trauma in mind; all these kids have experienced trauma at some point in their life, we want this facility to be therapeutic for them,” said McKey.

Chris Coffey oversees the detention portion of the facility. He says the safety of the staff and detainees was a major reason for the upgrades.

“Our mission is to keep the kids safe and secure when they come here and are detained,” said Coffey. “We want to make sure they’re in an environment where they feel safe and secure.”

