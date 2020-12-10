Bryan family thankful for support after loved one injured in crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan family is hopeful after their loved one survived a crash Saturday night in Navasota.

James Swartz, 21 of Bryan, was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital.

Swartz’s sister, Ashley Hughes, says Swartz lost control of his vehicle and drove into the oncoming lane hitting another vehicle.

“We believe that he hit his head on the steering wheel pretty hard,” said Hughes. “He has six fractured vertebrae in his neck and he has two small brain bleeds in the front left of his head.”

Since Saturday friends and family have been doing what they can to support Swartz, his mother, and his sister.

Some gathered Sunday to do a drive for Swartz while others like Breanne Mosely created t-shirts and decals to sell.

“I knew that the family was going to need more money whether it’s for medical bills or whatever he needs and I felt like I should put that stress on me and not the family,” said Mosely.

Another family member created a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses insurance won’t cover.

Hughes says taking the help is something they’re trying to get used to.

“We’re givers,” said Hughes. “We make sure everybody has what they need. We try to make sure everybody else is taken care of and we’ve always been that way.”

Hughes says the amount of support that’s been shown for her family is something she could never imagine.

“The people I don’t even ask really have stepped up and to me, it’s just overwhelming. I have no words but thank you like honestly from deep down thank you,” said Hughes.

For more information on how to purchase shirts, hats or decals contact Harli McCoy on Facebook or Breanne Mosley on Facebook.

