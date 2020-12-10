Caldwell ISD seeing COVID cases grow among staff

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD is keeping an eye on COVID cases that have grown after the Thanksgiving break. So far the school district has been able to stay open but they’ve gotten close to going online because of more cases for staff.

This week they are monitoring about a dozen total cases, half of those are staff.

The district is worried they won’t have enough healthy staff to keep classes in person before the Christmas holiday.

”I think that’s unfortunate because if you continue to have more staff eventually what’s going to happen is you know our schools are probably going to have to shut down,” said Charissa Hott, a Caldwell ISD Parent.

Hott has four children, her oldest is back to in-person learning at the Middle School.

”We haven’t thankfully had any issues with our oldest coming here so we haven’t had to quarantine or anything like that... As far as the school I think they’re doing a great job in keeping it clean and keeping them as normal as you can,” said Hott.

School leaders say onsite testing has helped them bring back students and staff sooner. Every school day people are taking advantage of that drive up service.

”We can do a quick rapid test and it gives us some answers and you know makes the kids you know gets them back in school quicker if we can,” said Tracy Ayers, Caldwell ISD District Nurse.

Superintendent Andrew Peters said the staffing concerns have hit just the Intermediate School.

”We went down and did some special testing, just a random testing and everybody else was good so we’ve been able to keep our doors open,” Peters said.

Peters says updated guidelines from the CDC and TEA allow people to come back after quarantining seven days if they test negative.

Because we’re a testing center we’re able to do that,” said Peters.

Currently they have around 1,700 students enrolled. 150 of those are learning online. They have a total staff of about 250.

Mom’s like Charissa are thankful for the extra precautions inside from plexiglass to social distancing. The district is also providing bottled water inside with water fountains not being used.

”Well I feel that Caldwell’s done very well keeping [COVID] out and informing us,” she said.

Students will stay home Friday for an already scheduled at-home learning day so that teachers can work on video lessons. That’s in case the district has to switch to just remote learning.

In January the district will bring back Pre-K through 3rd grade students who have stayed on the remote learning program this semester.

We have our previous story about the testing program here.

