Advertisement

Caldwell ISD students receive ambulance to train for medical careers

A former St. Joseph Ambulance is now at the high school permanently.
Students in medical classes have an ambulance to learn skills in.
Students in medical classes have an ambulance to learn skills in.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Caldwell ISD have a new tool for their education.

If you’ve driven by the high school you’ve probably seen a St. Joseph Health ambulance parked outside. It was recently donated to the school as part of their new Career and Technical Education addition.

Tuesday the title was transferred over from the Burleson County Hospital District. Students studying to become CNA’s to EMT’s will be able to train in the ambulance with all the medical equipment.

“And so their board officially gave us the title to that vehicle yesterday,” said Andrew Peters, Caldwell ISD Superintendent. “And the kids are very excited about it. They’re going to get to climb in and out of it, practice loading patients in and out and using it as an extension of the classroom.”

Their new Career and Technical Education Building opened just a few weeks ago.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you missed it Tuesday, there's another chance to spot the ISS Wednesday night!
Wednesday evening brings another chance to spot the International Space Station!
Marilyn Romanos, 53, of Calvert
Bryan police identify and arrest robbery suspect
Madeen Maredia will have to serve ten years of probation and more than 60 days in jail after...
College Station man sentenced to jail after high speed fatality crash three years ago
This Nov. 5, 2009, file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas,...
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base
Lloyd Anderson
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in Normangee murder investigation

Latest News

Family friends are selling t-shirts and decals with proceeds going towards medical bills.
Bryan family thankful for support after loved one injured in crash
Texas doctors urge public schools to use rapid COVID-19 antigen testing
Rapid antigen testing vs. Molecular testing: Which is best for our public schools?
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 12/9
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 12/9
Healthcare workers are in high demand.
Hundreds of healthcare jobs need to be filled in B/CS area