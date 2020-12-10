Caldwell ISD students receive ambulance to train for medical careers

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Caldwell ISD have a new tool for their education.

If you’ve driven by the high school you’ve probably seen a St. Joseph Health ambulance parked outside. It was recently donated to the school as part of their new Career and Technical Education addition.

Tuesday the title was transferred over from the Burleson County Hospital District. Students studying to become CNA’s to EMT’s will be able to train in the ambulance with all the medical equipment.

“And so their board officially gave us the title to that vehicle yesterday,” said Andrew Peters, Caldwell ISD Superintendent. “And the kids are very excited about it. They’re going to get to climb in and out of it, practice loading patients in and out and using it as an extension of the classroom.”

Their new Career and Technical Education Building opened just a few weeks ago.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.