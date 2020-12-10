Advertisement

College Station father jailed for severely injuring 5-month-old and not reporting it

The infant had broken bones, a brain hemorrhage, and evidence of seizures
Eliezer Cua, 20
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a father admitted to two incidents that left his baby with 14 rib fractures as well as a fractured pelvis and femur, a brain hemorrhage, and evidence of seizures, all without reporting the injuries to anyone.

Police were contacted after the child was taken to McLane’s Children’s Hospital in Temple days after the latest injury.

After investigating, police say Eliezer Cua, 20, intentionally hurt the infant on Oct. 28. He admitted that he squeezed the child and put all his weight on him to get him to stop crying. The child reportedly stopped breathing for several minutes. Authorities say Cua admitted to putting the child to sleep once he started breathing again.

Cua also reportedly admitted to falling down the stairs with the child on Nov. 1. The baby stopped breathing again and his eyes rolled back in his head. Cua said he patted the child on the back until he started breathing again. Police say Cua didn’t tell the child’s mother or anyone else in the household about any of these incidents.

Cua is facing two charges of injury to a child. He’s also on an immigration hold.

