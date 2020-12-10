COVID in Context: Comparing the ‘Thanksgiving surge’ locally, statewide, and nationally

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Using new cases adjusted per population, a clearer picture emerges of how trends compare in the 14 days since the Thanksgiving holiday.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District, CDC (KBTX)

Brazos County has the least new cases per 100,000, yet the “Thanksgiving surge” appears steeper and larger than in the country or state.

Experts say a “surge” related to an event can be detected in the 9-16 days after.

