Dodging scattered rain & rumbles Friday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
We put the mild, sunny weather on the shelf for a bit as changes blow into the Brazos Valley over the next 24 to 36 hours. Clouds race in overnight and a few spotty showers could tap on the windshield by sunrise as the next weather maker approaches. By mid-morning to midday, scattered rain to a few stray rumbles are possible coming together from west to east. As the potential for stronger storms formes along and east of I-45 by mid-afternoon, a clearing line should be pushing out rain and clouds for those further west. Stormy weather is expected to pass the area by 4-6pm. While the overall severe threat is low, a few stronger storms are not ruled out -- heavy rain and wind 40-60mph would be the concern. While there is a likely chance many of us are touched by rain, totals may be lackluster for some. 0.10″ to 0.50″ is expected with localized higher totals out east if those stronger storms form.

Next round of chilly air sweeps in Friday night. Morning 40s only turn around to the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday afternoon. Latest data suggests another fast-moving weather system passes Texas Sunday. That will allow highs in the mid 60s with light, scattered rain to end the weekend before a bigger chill blows in Monday.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain after 4am. Low: 60. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms at times. High: 72. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Friday Night: Clear. Low: 46. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 62. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

