EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: New ghost kitchen opens in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - So Fly Hot Chicken and Cinnaboss are two food concepts all part of a ghost kitchen operating out of the Public and Main kitchen in Bryan.

“A ghost kitchen is basically several concepts warehoused out of one building produced from the same kitchen,” said Costa Dallis co-owner of So Fly Hot Chicken and Cinnaboss. “You don’t have to have a traditional brick and mortar business, and you use the online ordering platforms in order to get the food out to the people.”

Brothers Costa and Andreas Dallis, who also own Public and Main, decided to open the two new concepts as a ghost kitchen because of the growing popularity of ghost kitchens across the country. Plus, Public and Main, provided the perfect space to do it.

“We have a big facility, so we have the ability to do it and with COVID really bringing on the ghost kitchen thing nationwide, we thought it was a great opportunity,” said Costa Dallis.

Primarily how this ghost kitchen will work will be through the Public and Main drive-thru, but guests can order So Fly Hot Chicken and Cinnaboss through the website. The concepts are also available on third party delivery platforms like Favor, GrubHub and DoorDash.

On Friday, Dec. 11, everyone has an opportunity to try out a bite of the concepts.

From 11:00 a.m. until they sell out (or 10 p.m.) in the drive-thru only, guests will be able to try the “Big Bad Mutha Clucka Sandwich,” which is the fried chicken sandwich and the Unicorn Cinnamon Roll for free.

According to Dallis, no additional purchases will be necessary to get either item.

So Fly Hot Chicken

So Fly Hot Chicken is a southern comfort hot chicken concept that offers items like biscuits and honey, chicken and waffles, wings, greens, pepper jack mac and cheese, a variation of fries, and more.

According to Andreas Dallis, co-owner of So Fly Hot Chicken and Cinnaboss, they took these classic favorites and put their own unique spin on each dish.

Click here to view the menu.

Cinnaboss

“Cinnaboss is a gourmet jumbo cinnamon roll concept, so they [the cinnamon rolls] are all topped differently,” said Andreas Dallis.

Some of the cinnamon rolls include Oreo, white chocolate mocha, caramel apple, and more.

Click here to view the menu.

The address for the Public and Main drive-thru is 4401 South Texas Ave. in Bryan. The concepts will be open Monday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can contact them at 979-977-9464.

