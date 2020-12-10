Advertisement

Franklin preparing to face Waskom in semifinal game

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team will face Waskom Friday night in a Class 3A Division 2 semifinal game at Rose Stadium in Tyler.

Franklin played Waskom in the 2015 Class 3A Division 2 state title game. The Wildcats beat the Lions 33-21. That was Franklin’s only appearance in a state title game.

Friday night the Lions have an opportunity to make history getting back to the state title game for the second time in program history but their approach this week is not changing. Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said, “These kids have come in this week very business like and they are just treating it like another football game. It’s a day by day, week by week mentality that they have right now that we have been preaching all year long to them.” Fannin added, “They came in Monday and they were just ready to go just like any other week so I was proud of them for how they are acting and practicing.”

Franklin and Waskom will kick-off at 7:30 Friday night in Tyler. Canadian and Gunter are playing in the other semifinal game Friday in Abilene.

Texas A&M Basketball
No. 10 Women’s Hoops Hits the Road to Battle Little Rock
Sam Houston State Basketball
Bearkats add road game at LSU
Rudder Lady Rangers post 50-40 win over A&M Consolidated
Bryan gets home win over University
