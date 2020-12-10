Friday rain/storm potential: Eyes on the afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a pleasant and warmer workweek, changes arrive Friday as a low pressure system pushes a cold front through Texas.

The cloud cover rolls in through the overnight hours Thursday, and with a south wind on hand ahead of the system, moisture filtering into the Brazos Valley will allow for the rain chance to increase as early as Friday morning. Patches of drizzle and spotty showers may accompany some on the morning drive, but the bigger chances for widespread activity look to sit in the afternoon hours on Friday.

An isolated strong storm is possible Friday late morning through the mid-afternoon. A strong wind gust or two can't be ruled out, but is on the low-end. (KBTX)

Although severe activity does not look overly likely as this system pushes through the area, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley and much of the eastern portion of the state in an isolated risk for seeing a storm briefly become severe.

If a storm briefly reaches that severe threshold, we’ll mainly be monitoring the line for gusty winds with some of the stronger storms as well as pockets of heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Though most of the heavy activity looks to exit the area by the time many are heading out for late Friday night plans, lingering activity is still possible, especially in our eastern counties. We’ll continue to monitor the exact timeline of this system throughout the next 12-24 hours.

After all is said and done, rainfall totals between 0.25″ to 0.5″ are possible with isolated totals of 1″+ in areas that are able to pick up on a few stronger storms.

After this system and associated cold front clear the area, we’re headed into a much cooler weekend with forecast highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. The sunshine returns Saturday before we watch another batch of cooler air filter in Sunday, bringing with it a scattered rain chance.

