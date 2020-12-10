Advertisement

From the Ground Up: Preserving water for generations to come

By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gary Westbrook is with the Post Oak Savannah groundwater conservation district. he and his colleagues at about 100 other districts statewide work to conserve and preserve our water resources here in the state of Texas.

“There are a lot of natural resources we can live without, and water’s not one of them,” Westbrook says.

“Our intentions are to allow producers to use an amount of water that would sustain their needs.”

Westbrook says they make sure no one is using too much water, so the rest of us can have some, too, even when conditions aren’t the best.

“On a per acre basis we established a rule to limit the production so that all of our agriculture could flourish and continue to grow, even in the worst of droughts.”

The conservation district balances the roles that the weather plays, as well as the human factor, both rural and urban.

“You could purchase a small piece of land and produce an enormous amount of water from it,” Westbrook says. “...and have a tremendous affect on all your neighbors, even though they might not be producing, you would deplete the aquifer in that area. A groundwater district is going to go in and study the aquifer and establish fair and impartial rules so they can treat everyone the same, and reduce impacts that one producer would have on another.”

They’re not just working to make sure we have water tomorrow. Their planning is for decades, even centuries into the future.

“Even if we need it today we’re also going to need it for our great-great-great grandkids, someday. We want to manage to where we’re always handing off to the next generation at least as good, if not a better situation than we are today.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you missed it Tuesday, there's another chance to spot the ISS Wednesday night!
Wednesday evening brings another chance to spot the International Space Station!
Marilyn Romanos, 53, of Calvert
Bryan police identify and arrest robbery suspect
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active COVID-19 cases rise to 803 as 111 new cases reported, one more death
Dontay Thomas, 35
Suspected drug dealer arrested with cocaine hidden in vehicle
Snook BBQ Co. now open
Family run BBQ business now open in Snook

Latest News

Chance for rain and thunderstorms across the Brazos Valley Friday.
Sunshine Thursday, Brazos Valley storms expected Friday
Wednesday Night Weather Update 12/9
Wednesday Night Weather Update 12/9
Family friends are selling t-shirts and decals with proceeds going towards medical bills.
Bryan family thankful for support after loved one injured in crash
Texas doctors urge public schools to use rapid COVID-19 antigen testing
Rapid antigen testing vs. Molecular testing: Which is best for our public schools?