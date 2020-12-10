From the Ground Up: Preserving water for generations to come

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gary Westbrook is with the Post Oak Savannah groundwater conservation district. he and his colleagues at about 100 other districts statewide work to conserve and preserve our water resources here in the state of Texas.

“There are a lot of natural resources we can live without, and water’s not one of them,” Westbrook says.

“Our intentions are to allow producers to use an amount of water that would sustain their needs.”

Westbrook says they make sure no one is using too much water, so the rest of us can have some, too, even when conditions aren’t the best.

“On a per acre basis we established a rule to limit the production so that all of our agriculture could flourish and continue to grow, even in the worst of droughts.”

The conservation district balances the roles that the weather plays, as well as the human factor, both rural and urban.

“You could purchase a small piece of land and produce an enormous amount of water from it,” Westbrook says. “...and have a tremendous affect on all your neighbors, even though they might not be producing, you would deplete the aquifer in that area. A groundwater district is going to go in and study the aquifer and establish fair and impartial rules so they can treat everyone the same, and reduce impacts that one producer would have on another.”

They’re not just working to make sure we have water tomorrow. Their planning is for decades, even centuries into the future.

“Even if we need it today we’re also going to need it for our great-great-great grandkids, someday. We want to manage to where we’re always handing off to the next generation at least as good, if not a better situation than we are today.”

